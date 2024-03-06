Absent AEW star hints at asking for his release from the company

An absent AEW star just hinted that he asked for his release from the company.

Jack Perry was one of the rising young stars in All Elite Wrestling. He was just hitting his stride as a performer when he was slapped with a suspension after he got into a backstage brawl with CM Punk at AEW All In 2023.

Since then, Jack Perry hasn't been seen on AEW television. However, he recently showed up at NJPW Battle in the Valley which made a lot of fans happy. He even competed recently in the NJPW New Japan Cup tournament against Shota Umino and picked up a victory with the help of Ren Narita.

Following the match, Perry joined The House of Torture. During a backstage interview after his bout, Jack Perry went on a rant and even indicated that he asked for his release from All Elite Wrestling.

”I feel amazing. You want to know why? I haven’t had a wrestling match in six months. Just for a point of reference, through the absolute worst time in my entire life, I took one month, for me. Now, why six months? It ain’t because of me. It’s because other people are afraid."

He continued:

"Nobody wants to have the difficult conversations. Everyone is afraid to let me come back, or even let me go, even when I f***** asked for it. I get it. Nobody wants to look in the mirror, so they need somebody to pin up on a cross so they can go about their daily lives and act like nothing ever happened. That’s over now. There are a very select handful of people in the world who still have my back. Tonight, I think I found a few more.” [H/T Ringside News]

Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan has been paying Jack Perry amid his absence from AEW TV

Jack Perry has been gone from All Elite Wrestling programming for quite some time now, and some fans even believed he was released from the company. However, Perry's latest rant insinuates that he is still under contract with the company.

During an episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette commented that Tony Khan has been paying Jack Perry amid his AEW absence.

"No, I don't think Tony has released him because Tony never releases anybody. I am sure this guy sabotaged their biggest show ever and f**kin directly led Tony having to fire his biggest star ever, which gave the WWE one of their biggest stars in years ever, and so he sent him home, but he's still been paying him." [4:57-5:23]

He continued:

"Every time somebody f**ks up, he sends them home and sends them their check not to f**king be around him, so he has to confront it." [5:38-5:48]

It remains to be seen if Jack Perry will ever make his return to AEW TV again after everything that has happened.

Do you want to see Jack Perry compete in an AEW ring soon?

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE