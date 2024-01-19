“Tony Khan never releases anybody” - Jim Cornette speculates 26-year-old AEW star’s status amid TV absence

An AEW star was involved in a backstage brawl in August 2023, leading to his indefinite suspension. However, despite his antics, Jim Cornette believes that Tony Khan has still not fired Jack Perry (FKA Jungle Boy) from his promotion.

As it is well known, Perry was involved in a real-life backstage brawl with current WWE star CM Punk at the All-In pay-per-view last year. The entire fiasco led to Tony firing Punk from the company and, as mentioned, suspending Perry indefinitely.

Despite Perry's actions leading to AEW losing one of its biggest attractions and creating negative headlines for the company, Jim Cornette believes that Khan has still not released Jack Perry from his contract, as the wrestling veteran stated on his Drive-Thru podcast.

"No, I don't think Tony has released him because Tony never releases anybody. I am sure this guy sabotaged their biggest show ever and f**kin directly led Tony having to fire his biggest star ever, which gave the WWE one of their biggest stars in years ever, and so he sent him home, but he's still been paying him." [4:57-5:23]

He further added:

"Every time somebody f**ks up, he sends them home and sends them their check not to f**king be around him, so he has to confront it." [5:38-5:48]

Jack Perry's actions have benefitted AEW's rival promotion

Jim Cornette mentioned that Jack Perry's brawl with CM Punk led to the latter's exit from AEW. However, that ultimately benefitted the rival promotion, WWE. Punk's firing gave Triple H and the company a golden opportunity to sign the Best in the World.

The Game brought Punk back, who returned at last year's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. CM Punk's return did huge numbers for the global juggernaut regarding viewership, merchandise, and attendance records, proving his star power to be a significant draw.

The Voice of the Voiceless is set to compete in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He is looking to toss 29 other superstars over the top rope and begin his march toward the main event of WrestleMania 40.

