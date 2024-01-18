What is CM Punk's record at WWE Royal Rumble? 5 things fans must know

CM Punk's return at Survivor Series was incredible. But an unexpected and joyous reunion with the WWE Universe is not his only goal. The Best in the World is back in WWE with only one thing on his mind, to complete his story as a WWE Superstar and main event WrestleMania.

It certainly is an ambitious goal, and to achieve it, he plans on winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, he isn't the only superstar with dreams of making the main event. 29 other men will also be striving for greatness a week from Saturday. After all, the glory of being in the main event aside, the winner also gets to challenge either Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns for one of the world titles.

The one advantage Punk has going into the Men's Rumble match is his experience. With nine years in the company under his belt, Punk knows what it takes to survive the grueling event that is the Royal Rumble. But, what exactly is CM Punk's record at the Rumble? Here are five things fans should remember ahead of the 2024 edition.

#5. CM Punk has never won the Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

Something that the WWE Universe is well aware of, is the fact that CM Punk has never won the Royal Rumble. He has participated in the match six times but has failed to be the last man standing in all of those appearances.

This isn't exactly a record the former five-time Champion will be proud of. He certainly will be hoping to improve on his performances. Hopefully, the seventh time proves to be the charm.

#4. Punk has had two title matches at the Royal Rumble, including one against The Rock

The Royal Rumble match isn't the only thing the Premium Live Event has to offer. There are also usually several singles matches to entice the WWE Universe on the card. Punk has been involved in two of them, both of which were nothing short of entertaining.

2012 presented him with the tough task of defending the WWE Championship. He took on Dolph Ziggler and managed to successfully defend his title. The devilry of The Showoff, Vickie Guerrero, and special guest referee John Laurinaitis could not stop him. The following year, he locked horns with The Rock. Unfortunately, The Brahma Bull proved to be too much for him.

#3. CM Punk's elimination record stands at just 18 in six appearances

Despite his experience in the Royal Rumble, CM Punk's stats aren't exactly anything to write home about. In the six matches he has participated in, he has only managed 18 eliminations. That is an average of three eliminations per appearance.

If he has any hope of winning the match this time around, he is going to have to have a better showing. Granted, it all depends on which number entrant he is. That said, he will have to put up a "Best in the World" performance just over a week from now.

#2. CM Punk's Ironman performances in 2011 and 2014 were phenomenal

While he may not have many eliminations to his name, CM Punk's highlights are unforgettable. In 2011 and 2014, he wowed the WWE Universe with two incredible Ironman performances.

Entering at No.1 in 2011, Punk managed to survive in the ring for 35 minutes and 21 seconds. He topped that performance three years later, remaining in the ring for 49 minutes and 12 seconds in 2014. This shows, that he can weather the storm of the Rumble match, a trait that will prove useful this time around.

#1. The 45-year-old had the most eliminations alongside John Cena in 2011

There can be no denying that 2011 was one of CM Punk's best years in the Royal Rumble. In addition to entering at No.1 and having an Ironman performance, he also tied with the great John Cena in one category. Both he and the Leader of the Cenation had the most eliminations.

Punk and Cena both managed to make seven eliminations on the night. Unfortunately, neither of them ended up winning the 40-man Royal Rumble match, but nonetheless, it is an exceptional feat that they both share. In fact, Punk may be hoping to have a similar impact this year as well.

The facts and stats aside, this is a new page in CM Punk's WWE story. The 2024 Royal Rumble is ultimately a chance for him to take the first step toward accomplishing his dream.

Do you think Punk will be victorious on January 27th? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here