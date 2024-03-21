Tony Khan comments on Jack Perry's AEW status amidst reports that he is still mad at him

As Jack Perry expands his resume in Japan, fans wonder whether he will ever return to AEW. During a recent interview, Tony Khan urged viewers to stay tuned to learn what happens with Perry while praising the young star's recent work in NJPW.

Perry has not wrestled for All Elite Wrestling since he got into an infamous real-life fight with CM Punk at All In 2023, ultimately leading to the latter's exit. The man formerly known as "Jungle Boy" spent months on the sidelines before making a surprise appearance at Battle in the Valley in January, targeting Shota Umino. He has since started calling himself the "Scapegoat" in NJPW.

Recent reports revealed that Tony Khan might still be angry at Jack Perry over his alleged role in CM Punk's firing from All Elite Wrestling. As expected, the AEW boss spoke to ComicBook Nation and didn't publicly sound annoyed by Perry. In fact, Tony Khan was impressed by the 26-year-old star's performances in NJPW and was keeping a close eye on his progress:

"I think you've got to stay tuned. Absolutely! Jack's doing great things in New Japan. In the New Japan Cup, he's had a great run. He has established himself over there, and he feels he is the 'Scapegoat.' But he is doing great things, and he is wrestling for a great promotion. It's been great tracking Jack's progress in New Japan, and I think he has done excellent work there." [From 26:24 onwards]

NJPW announces a massive match involving Jack Perry and current AEW star

Things are moving along pretty fast for Jack Perry in Japan. He is already a member of the House of Torture and has been in a couple of high-profile matches. Perry most recently lost a quarter-final match in the 2024 New Japan Cup to former world champion Sanada.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has looked good in a villainous persona, but it's only just the beginning for him, as he will soon come face-to-face with a co-worker, Jon Moxley.

As confirmed by NJPW, Perry will team up with Ren Narita to take on Umino and Moxley at Sakura Genesis on April 6, 2024. The 26-year-old's AEW status may remain uncertain, but that isn't stopping him from mixing things up with All Elite Wrestling talents in Japan.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit ComicBook Nation and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE