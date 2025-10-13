  • home icon
  41-year-old star's next appearance confirmed; but not in AEW

41-year-old star's next appearance confirmed; but not in AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 13, 2025 19:29 GMT
Dynamite
This star is popular among the fans (Image credit: AEW's X account)

A top AEW star has been absent from the company. However, his next appearance outside the promotion has been confirmed.

Brian Cage is one of the most athletic big men in AEW. He has been able to captivate audiences with his performances. Cage's career was just starting to take off when he got added to the Don Callis Family. Sadly, his career was derailed when he suffered an injury in March of this year. Since then, he has been out of action with no sign of making his return anytime soon.

Amid his absence, Brian Cage recently took to social media to announce that he will be present at Lodi Comic Con on the 25th of October between 11 am and 3 pm. He welcomed fans to come take pictures with him.

"Oct 25th! Come meet me from 11am-3pm at the Lodi comic con at the Lodi 🍇 festival fields. Come get your pics in, and I'll get my signature in😎"
Check out his post here:

Brian Cage revealed that Tony Khan doesn't have any plans for him in AEW

Since Brian Cage got injured, fans have been waiting for him to make his return to the ring. However, it looks like they will have to wait a little bit longer.

Speaking on The All F'N Wrestling Show, the former FTW Champion revealed that Tony Khan doesn't have any creative plans for him in AEW at the moment. Hence, he doesn't know when he will be making his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I have no idea about any sort of creative plans for our return at all at this point. So, I mean, I guess anything could be possible (…) There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back. I’m not telling anybody that I don’t want anybody to have an inkling. I want everybody to have no idea of, ‘Oh, maybe around this time,’ because it might be next week, next year, or I don’t know. Who knows?” Cage said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when Brian Cage will return to the ring.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Edited by Sunil Joseph
