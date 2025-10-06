  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW star reveals Tony Khan doesn't have any plans for blockbuster return: "I have no idea"

AEW star reveals Tony Khan doesn't have any plans for blockbuster return: "I have no idea"

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 06, 2025 09:41 GMT
An huge AEW refused to reveal his return date. (Images via AEW YouTube)
Images via AEW's YouTube channel

AEW has been having a good year thus far. Even though some of its top names are currently sidelined due to injuries, Tony Khan has utilized available resources well. Furthermore, the company is preparing to host WrestleDream 2025 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ad

One of AEW's most dominant factions is The Don Callis Family. This supergroup comprises fourteen members, including megastars such as Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Andrade El Idolo, and more. The stable's powerhouse, Brian Cage, has been out of action since April because of a knee injury.

The Machine underwent two knee surgeries this year. He has been recovering from them and will likely return to the squared circle sooner or later. Interestingly, in a recent appearance on The All F’N Wrestling Show, the former FTW Champion said he was completely unaware if Tony Khan has any creative plans for his comeback.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cage added that anything is possible and refused to provide the exact time frame for his return.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"I have no idea about any sort of creative plans for our return at all at this point. So, I mean, I guess anything could be possible (…) There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back. I’m not telling anybody that I don’t want anybody to have an inkling. I want everybody to have no idea of, ‘Oh, maybe around this time,’ because it might be next week, next year, or I don’t know. Who knows?” Cage said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Accomplishments of AEW star Brian Cage

In AEW, Brian Cage has only held the now-defunct FTW Championship once. However, he has won several titles in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

In TNA, he held the TNA World Championship and the TNA X Division Championship once each. He is also a former ROH World Television Champion and a former PWG World Tag Team Champion. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications