AEW star reveals Tony Khan doesn't have any plans for blockbuster return: "I have no idea"

AEW has been having a good year thus far. Even though some of its top names are currently sidelined due to injuries, Tony Khan has utilized available resources well. Furthermore, the company is preparing to host WrestleDream 2025 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

One of AEW's most dominant factions is The Don Callis Family. This supergroup comprises fourteen members, including megastars such as Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Andrade El Idolo, and more. The stable's powerhouse, Brian Cage, has been out of action since April because of a knee injury.

The Machine underwent two knee surgeries this year. He has been recovering from them and will likely return to the squared circle sooner or later. Interestingly, in a recent appearance on The All F’N Wrestling Show, the former FTW Champion said he was completely unaware if Tony Khan has any creative plans for his comeback.

Cage added that anything is possible and refused to provide the exact time frame for his return.

"I have no idea about any sort of creative plans for our return at all at this point. So, I mean, I guess anything could be possible (…) There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back. I’m not telling anybody that I don’t want anybody to have an inkling. I want everybody to have no idea of, ‘Oh, maybe around this time,’ because it might be next week, next year, or I don’t know. Who knows?” Cage said. [H/T: Fightful]

Accomplishments of AEW star Brian Cage

In AEW, Brian Cage has only held the now-defunct FTW Championship once. However, he has won several titles in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

In TNA, he held the TNA World Championship and the TNA X Division Championship once each. He is also a former ROH World Television Champion and a former PWG World Tag Team Champion. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

