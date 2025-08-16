41-Year-Old Star Provides Major Health Update Amid AEW Absence

A long-time AEW talent has been missing in action for several months now. The star in question, Brian Cage, has now provided an update on his health and recovery.The Machine has been one of the most reliable 'big man' performers on the All Elite Wrestling roster since his debut in 2020. Late last year, Cage joined forces with Don Callis and became a member of his 'family.' He also formed a tag team with stablemate Lance Archer, dubbed The Murder Machines. The duo was reportedly supposed to challenge Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Dynasty 2025.Unfortunately, the bout could not come to fruition as Cage suffered an injury during his match against Chris Masters at an event on March 20. The powerhouse revealed this past June that he had undergone knee replacement surgery and has been on the mend since then. Recently, the 41-year-old star took to Instagram to share several clips of himself exercising his leg and of his ongoing rehabilitation.&quot;Doing the most every day to get back to my best. Can we talk about or appreciate the leg veins still popping on first slide. More veins than needles on the last slides, which there's quite a lot!&quot; wrote Cage in the caption.Check out Brian Cage's IG post BELOW: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen when Brian Cage will return to AEW programming.Members of the Don Callis Family were in action on AEW DynamiteAlthough Brian Cage has been on the shelf for many months now, the Don Callis Family has continued to dominate the roster. One of its budding members, Kyle Fletcher, recently dethroned Dustin Rhodes to become the new TNT Champion.After he invited NJPW to send their best competitor to challenge him for the belt at Forbidden Door 2025, The Protostar had his call answered by Hiromu Takahashi, who battled Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks in multi-man tag action this week on AEW Dynamite alongside Brody King, Hologram, and Tomohiro Ishii.Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]The Ticking Time Bomb scored the victory for his team by pinning The Walking Weapon. Takahashi's TNT Title match against Fletcher at Forbidden Door was made official soon after.