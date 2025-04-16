Prayers for AEW star Brian Cage's speedy recovery

AEW star Brian Cage is currently a member of the infamous Don Callis Family. Apart from him, this faction consists of manager Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Mark Davis.

Cage and Archer are collectively known as The Murder Machines. This duo was going to challenge the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Sheldon Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Dynasty 2025. However, the 41-year-old recently suffered a knee injury, due to which Lashley and Benjamin ended up battling The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Thankfully, the Machine has successfully undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery. He few hours ago, he shared a few images on X, updating fans about his condition.

"First pic, one week ago, 2nd 2, 6 days later, last one is today. Can't hold a me down. A mother f'n damn real machine."

Brian Cage is certainly a genetic freak because he is already back the the gym following such a major surgery. We pray for the former FTW Champion's speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon.

Rob Van Dam compared AEW's Brian Cage to the Greek mythological figure Hercules

Rob Van Dam is reportedly a massive fan of Brian Cage. Earlier this year, he saw one of the Machine's matches and thought that he looked similar to the Greek mythological figure, Hercules. In a recent episode of the 1 Of A Kind podcast, he said that the AEW star has the appearance of someone close to invincible.

"Man, he reminds me of Hercules for a lot of reasons. Except he’s actually of course way more jacked. But at that time, we hadn’t seen anyone that looked like Brian Cage. But he just comes across like a Greek god to me. Just watching him perform out there, he’s so strong and so jacked. He looks like he should be a lot — he should be really hard to beat." said RVD. [H/T PWMania]

Rob Van Dam has wrestled a few matches in All Elite Wrestling. He reportedly has a good relationship with Tony Khan.

