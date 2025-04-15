Brian Cage breaks silence after a serious and untimely AEW setback

Former FTW Champion and current AEW star Brian Cage recently shared an important update after suffering a major injury. The 41-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020.

On March 20th, Brian Cage suffered a knee injury during a match at an independent show in Los Angeles, California. Brian was reportedly set to challenge for the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship at the Dynasty PPV event before his injury.

On his Instagram stories, The Machine posted a picture of himself from a gym, confirming that he had undergone successful knee surgery and had resumed training. The veteran also posted a photo of his knee after the procedure.

''But here we are!'' he wrote.

Brian Cage's Instagram story!

Brian Cage on staying in AEW despite conversations with WWE

Brian Cage is one of the most athletic heavyweights in professional wrestling. After initially signing with Tony Khan's company in 2020, The Machine inked a new, long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling in April 2023 despite having conversations with WWE at the same time.

In an interview with Unleashed TV last year, Cage revealed that he chose to stay in All Elite Wrestling as he felt that there was "more certainty" in the company. He pointed out how in WWE, stars often got shockingly released, which was not the case in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"My contract was coming up last year with AEW, and I was going back and forth with WWE and AEW with my agent. The big reason, I mean, there are a lot of reasons, but the big reason to stay with AEW was the fact that there is a lot more certainty, so to speak. It's not necessarily a guaranteed contract, but more, for lack of a better term, the contract was essentially guaranteed compared to WWE, which is, I could be signed there today and gone tomorrow? You know what I mean?" he said. [From 13:53 onwards]

We will have to wait and see how All Elite Wrestling decides to book Brian Cage's return after he recovers from his knee injury.

