Awful news on AEW star Brian Cage, alarming email revealed - Reports

AEW star Brian Cage is one of the most consistent performers in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, a recent report has revealed that he is suffering from a knee injury, which will keep him out of action.

Brian Cage and his tag team partner, Lance Archer, were in line to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, Big Bill and Bryan Keith ended up challenging Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin on the March 26 edition of AEW Dynamite.

During the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Brian Cage picked up a knee injury during an independent show. He noted that Brian was supposed to wrestle at the Chris Bey show and was also supposed to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the tag team title at the Dynasty PPV event.

“I got an email from someone who I don’t know with a photo of Brian Cage holding his knee and said he’s wrestling Chris Masters, I don’t even know the city. I don’t know that this is true, so I probably shouldn’t be saying it, but he did miss the Chris Bey show. He was supposed to wrestle Rich Swann. And Archer and Brian Cage were, I believe, slotted for this pay-per-view [Dynasty] against The Hurt Business, and now, all of a sudden, it’s Big Bill and Bryan Keith,” Meltzer wrote. [H/T: WON]

Brian Cage wants to stay in AEW

The Machine signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020. He is currently a part of The Don Callis Family. In an interview with the Lightweights Podcast last year, Brian Cage revealed he doesn't want to go anywhere else, as he's happy being a part of AEW. Cage also confirmed he had six years left on his All Elite Wrestling contract.

"I don't see myself going anywhere else. With how long I've been there and how long my contract is for and everything else, it makes sense to stay put, and I'm happy with that," he said.

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Cage in All Elite Wrestling.

