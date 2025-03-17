AEW star wants a shot at Hugh Jackman's legendary Marvel role

An AEW star made an interesting request on social media. The pro wrestler recently shared his interest to act in a role performed by legendary actor Hugh Jackman. Brian Cage has always been a huge fan of Jackman and even more fond of his character Wolverine from X-Men. He even paid tribute to the character a couple of times.

Ad

The Machine has been one of the company's top powerhouses. He is currently dominating the tag team division alongside Lance Archer. The Murder Machine has been on a roll since being put together. However, when the duo wrestled for the number one contender's spot for the World Tag Team Championship, the Hurt Syndicate interfered and didn't let Murder Machines win.

Recently, on X/Twitter, a fan wrote a post tagging Marvel Studios, saying that they should consider Brian Cage for the role. Responding to the tweet, the Machine also showed anticipation in the request.

Ad

Trending

"Put me in coach," he wrote.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Veteran makes a huge claim while comparing AEW's Brian Cage to WWE star Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has been one of the most improved stars in a very short period of time. His promo and wrestling skills have been top-notch so far.

While speaking on Keeping It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan claimed that Lance Archer and Brian Cage didn't make a difference in AEW during their AEW stint of five years. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu became one of the 'most dangerous guys of WWE' within a year of arrival.

Ad

"Archer, Cage have been there for like four or five years, right? There's nothing intimidating or dangerous about him and Fatu's been there less than a year and he's already one of the most dangerous guys on the roster," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the Murder Machines will go after the World Tag Team Championships again in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback