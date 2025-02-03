"Nothing intimidating" - Konnan negatively compares two major AEW stars to Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has been a dominant force in the ring since arriving in WWE. This prompted wrestling veteran Konnan to compare him to two major AEW stars.

Brian Cage and Lance Archer have been part of the AEW roster for the past few years. Given their size and power, fans expected to see them receive a push in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, that did not happen as both men have arguably been poorly booked in a way that has hurt their reputations. They have lost multiple matches and have looked less than terrifying against their opponents.

On the other hand, Jacob Fatu has been booked like a beast since his WWE debut. He has taken out many superstars including Roman Reigns. At Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, Fatu delivered a star-making performance by brutalizing Braun Strowman in the ring.

Hence, Konnan compared the two AEW stars' bookings to Jacob Fatu's on a recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast. He stated that Brian Cage and Lance Archer don't look terrifying even though they have been in the Jacksonville-based promotion for several years.

"Archer, Cage have been there for like four or five years, right? There's nothing intimidating or dangerous about him and Fatu's been there less than a year and he's already one of the most dangerous guys on the roster," he said. [7:38 - 7:52]

Bill Apter believes Jacob Fatu will be a World Champion

Jacob Fatu has stood head and shoulders above the other new Bloodline members since he arrived in WWE. He has shown a lot of aggression and athleticism during his time in the ring. Fatu has also managed to win over the fans with his destruction of Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. This has led many to believe that he will be World Champion someday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he believes that Jacob Fatu would win the World Title in the future but he won't beat Gunther or Cody Rhodes. Instead, Apter believes that The Samoan Werewolf will best whoever dethrones The American Nightmare.

“Strowman would take an early lead and Jacob would click into that Samoan Werewolf. Samoan madman. And man he was brutal. Against Gunther, I don’t think they’ll do that match, but if Cody loses to someone, to a babyface or something, I don’t see him going against Cody. But I can see if someone takes the title from Cody, they’ll face Jacob Fatu, and that’ll lead to this maniac having an Undisputed Title reign,” Apter said. [6:57 – 7:45]

It will be interesting to see if Bill Apter's prediction about The Samoan Werewolf will come true in the future.

