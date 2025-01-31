  • home icon
  Jacob Fatu will win the world title before too long, says veteran; talks about him not facing Gunther or Cody Rhodes

Jacob Fatu will win the world title before too long, says veteran; talks about him not facing Gunther or Cody Rhodes

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 04:46 GMT
Is it time for Jacob Fatu? (Credit: WWE.com)
Is it time for Jacob Fatu? (Credit: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu will win a world championship very soon, according to a veteran. A title reign may be in the works.

Teddy Long and Bill Apter joined Mac Davis for this week's episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine.

Bill Apter said that Jacob Fatu's first-ever WWE World Title reign might not be too far away. He didn't see Fatu facing Gunther, but he might defeat whoever dethrones Cody Rhodes. The veteran said he could see Fatu having a maniacal undisputed title reign before too long.

“Strowman would take an early lead and Jacob would click into that Samoan Werewolf. Samoan madman. And man he was brutal. Against Gunther, I don’t think they’ll do that match, but if Cody loses to someone, to a babyface or something, I don’t see him going against Cody. But I can see if someone takes the title from Cody, they’ll face Jacob Fatu, and that’ll lead to this maniac having an undisputed title reign.” [6:57 – 7:45]
Teddy Long talked about how legitimate the Samoans were when it came to wrestling. They trained so that they appeared even more legitimate.

“They are believable. Those guys the Samoans, they work. They don’t play. That’s the way they train. So he was real.” [6:44 – 6:55]
Fans will have to wait and see when the star wins a title.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
