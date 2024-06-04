"I don't see myself going anywhere else” - Former WWE star confirms he’s staying with AEW

A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that he will continue his career in AEW. The talent in question is former FTW Champion Brian Cage.

The Machine is widely regarded as one of the most skilled in-ring competitors in the world. He has competed across promotions like Lucha Underground, TNA, and WWE, where he appeared in the company's developmental brand FCW. Cage has been with AEW since 2020, and it was revealed in April 2023 that he had signed a lengthy contract with the promotion.

During a recent appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Brian Cage shed light on his contract status with All Elite Wrestling, confirming reports that he has around six more years left on his current deal with the promotion and stating his intention to stay in AEW.

Trending

"I don't see myself going anywhere else. With how long I've been there and how long my contract is for and everything else, it makes sense to stay put and I'm happy with that," he said.

The 40-year-old star also revealed that he had involved an agent to negotiate his present contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Cage stated that his agent aided him with several matters, including bonuses.

"It was a little bit of everything, including bonuses. Like a DVD bonus menu. I basically talked to him, we went back and forth until I felt like, 'that's as far as I'm going to go,' and then tag him in to add anything onto it. I felt like I got a little bit of everything with him." [H/T Fightful]

Brian Cage on re-signing with AEW instead of going to WWE

During an appearance on Unleashed TV, Brian Cage discussed competing offers from All Elite Wrestling and WWE and debated which promotion he would be a better fit for.

The former FTW Champion revealed that he opted to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion because of the relative professional stability that an All Elite Wrestling contract offered.

"My contract was coming up last year with AEW, and I was going back and forth with WWE and AEW with my agent. You know, trying to see where we should fit. There are pros and cons to both. The big reason, I mean there are a lot of reasons, but the big reason to stay with AEW was the fact that there is a lot more certainty, so to speak. It's not necessarily a guaranteed contract, but more, for lack of a better term, the contract was essentially guaranteed compared to WWE, which is, I could be signed there today and gone tomorrow? You know what I mean?"

Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony (together known as the Cage of Agony) defeated Danny Rose, KM, and Ricky Gee on Collision last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback