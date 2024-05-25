Top AEW faction officially disbands; surprising change revealed

Earlier tonight on AEW Rampage, a certain faction underwent a major change after turning on a certain AEW champion a few weeks ago. This would be the Mogul Embassy.

The faction started when The Embassy's Prince Nana eventually merged with Swerve Strickland's Mogul Affiliates during his time in ROH. Around four members remained for the longest time, with Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) alongside Swerve.

More than two weeks ago, they turned on their leader and claimed he had forgotten them after being too fixated on becoming AEW World Champion. Now, the faction stands as a trio instead, with Brian Cage seemingly leading the group.

On Rampage, they claimed that the Mogul Embassy was gone, and now they were a better version of themselves, and it was their time to take over.

Last week, Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens in the main event of Rampage, and he looked to keep up the momentum, challenging all members of The Acclaimed to any time of the match, whether this would be singles, as a duo, or even a trio.

They then talked about what a dominant force they still were and would now be known as The Cage of Agony moving forward.

