Brian Cage turns his back on former WWE star in a shocking twist on AEW TV

Brian Cage turned on a former WWE Superstar on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. The star being discussed is Swerve Strickland.

The Mogul Embassy consisted of Swerve Strickland, Brian, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, which was managed by Prince Nana. After a strong debut at AEW in October 2022, the faction had a great run in the promotion. However, their hype cooled off after just a few months and they didn't feature much on AEW TV in 2024.

Swerve, who was on a quest to win the AEW World Championship, was on a solo run for months. He finally captured the gold, defeating Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty. On last week's Dynamite, it was announced that The Realest Star will defend his championship against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing 2024.

In this week's edition, the challenger and the champion were engaged in a heated exchange of words. Amid their confrontation, Brian attacked Swerve from behind, much to everyone's shock. Further, the rest of The Mogul Embassy put him through the announcer's desk while Christian watched appreciatively from the ramp, along with the other members of The Patriarchy.

As of now, Brian Cage has not stated the reason for betraying his long-time ally. It will be interesting to see if they have joined hands with Christian Cage's Patriarchy ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing.