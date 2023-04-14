Current champion has reportedly signed a new five-year contract with AEW

AEW has had a number of stars seemingly waiting to jump ship after Triple H took control of WWE Creative, but according to reports, the promotion has managed to not only re-sign Brian Cage but secured him to a lengthy deal.

Rumors of Brian Cage's potential All Elite Wrestling departure had been going around for quite some time, especially when the star disappeared from television. Many fans began to assume that the star was unhappy when he started to make comments on social media, making his re-signing come as a shock to many online fans.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's believed that The Machine has signed an extensive deal with All Elite Wrestling.

“As expected by recent results, Brian Cage has signed a new five-year deal here (AEW)”. (H/T WrestleTalk)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Brian Cage has officially re-signed with AEW this week. Brian Cage has officially re-signed with AEW this week.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/msgp2eYTrb

Earlier this month, it was reported that Brian Cage was competing in AEW as a free agent, something which has been done by the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley. But due to this latest update, it seems that the two parties came to a mutual agreement.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Earlier reports alleged that the AEW star was opting for free agency instead of signing with any promotion

Brian Cage's pairing with Team Taz initially positioned him as a legitimate threat in the promotion, but after losing the FTW Championship to Ricky Starks, he faded into the background.

Despite returning to ROH, fans were still criticizing his booking, and amidst all the chatter online, reports began to emerge that he was unhappy with his booking. According to a report from Fightful Select, The Machine's unhappiness led to him declining any offers from the promotion, and it instead seemed as if he'd opt for free agency instead.

It's unclear how accurate these reports were at the time, but whatever issues Brian Cage had with All Elite Wrestling, it seems like the promotion has persuaded him to stay. Only time will tell if his conditions were either more pay or more prominent bookings.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes