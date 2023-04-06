AEW star "technically a free agent"; hope within WWE that they'll sign - Reports

AEW might have one of the biggest rosters in pro wrestling, but a number of stars have had their contracts expire, and according to reports fan favorite Brian Cage is shockingly wrestling in the promotion as a free agent.

Fans have been very critical of Cage's utilization in All Elite Wrestling, especially after his lengthy disappearance from television after losing the FTW Championship. Unfortunately, the star himself hasn't been happy either, as he now seems to be a free agent.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Brian Cage's AEW contract expired at midnight following ROH Supercard of Honor. The promotion has reportedly attempted to get the star to sign on to both a long-term and short-term contract, but conversations are still ongoing. Additionally, powerful names from both AEW and WWE are hoping to see The Machine sign with their respective promotions.

It remains to be seen if Brian Cage will sign a contract extension or potentially get signed to a brand-new deal. Notably, he isn't the first star to compete in the promotion without a contract, as Cody Rhodes once notably did this, and most recently Jon Moxley also revealed that he did the same.

Tony Khan wants Brian Cage and The Embassy to continue their careers with AEW

The Machine could very well be using his free-agency status to get a better deal out of Tony Khan. WWE's interest in him is very well-reported on and could be a good way for him to gain leverage. Either way, it seems that Khan is hoping to keep him around.

During the recent ROH Supercard of Honor Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan got very candid about his appreciation of Cage, and after praising the star, made it clear that he wants the star to stay on with his promotion.

“Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor,” Tony Khan said. “I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match. I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

Only time will tell whether or not Cage stays with All Elite Wrestling or not, but Vince McMahon's return to WWE could potentially sway his final decision.

