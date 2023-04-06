Tony Khan comments on AEW star's future amid speculation of WWE move

AEW President Tony Khan has opened up about one of his most promising stars' future following rampant speculation that they could be on their way to WWE.

The star in question is Brian Cage, who was rumored to be leaving AEW and ROH upon the expiry of his contract. Many thought he would be heading to WWE as he had previously sent out feelers to the company to gauge their interest in signing him.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as Cage shockingly retained the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships alongside The Gates of Agony at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31, despite the feelers having gone out months earlier.

At the Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about Brian Cage and the speculation regarding his future. Here's what he had to say:

"I really like Brian Cage. I think The Embassy are great champions, and Brian Cage has been a great wrestler in both AEW and Ring of Honor and is a great champion now in Ring of Honor. So I really like Brian. I would definitely like Brian to stay for a long time, and he did a great job tonight in the match, and he picked up a pin." [H/T WrestlingNewsSource]

Tony Khan also noted that he wants The Gates of Agony to stay with Cage as part of The Embassy in ROH, as he feels they are a huge part of the weekly programming that began airing in March 2023.

"I think The Embassy are definitely a big part of the show, and I would definitely like for them to stay, all three of them, including Brian. They’re definitely dominant, great champions, including Brian." [H/T WrestlingNewsSource]

What will Tony Khan's big announcement be on AEW Dynamite?

After the rollercoaster ride that was WrestleMania weekend, AEW Dynamite will be looking to get people excited about All Elite Wrestling again after the past week has been dominated by WWE programming.

What better way to get people excited than with a big announcement from Tony Khan, who will appear on Dynamite this week.

Many have speculated on what the announcement could be, with ideas ranging from a huge new signing, to a video game release date, all the way up to the big reveal of a new streaming deal.

Khan's announcement isn't the only reason to get excited, as there will be four huge title matches taking place. Hook will defend the FTW Championship against Ethan Page, Jamie Hayter will defend the AEW Women's Championship against Riho, and the House of Black will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends.

On top of all of that, FTR will put their All Elite Wrestling careers on the line in a last-gasp attempt to win the AEW Tag Team Championships away from Austin and Colten Gunn.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

