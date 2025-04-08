Rob Van Dam brutally pinpoints the WORST PART about AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared some interesting comments about AEW after the brutal spike spot from Jon Moxley on a recent episode of Dynamite. RVD has now revealed the worst part about the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

In 2023, the former ECW star made his shocking All Elite Wrestling debut and wrestled a handful of matches for the promotion in 2023 and 2024. He has also made appearances for WWE in the past year and could potentially be at WrestleMania 41. RVD recently had some interesting things to say about All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam spoke about his recent remarks about the dangerous bumps in All Elite Wrestling. He claimed he wasn't bashing the promotion and stated that the worst part of the promotion is that the fans are ignorant.

Ad

Trending

“If your perspective was that you think that I was bashing AEW, boom, you’re wrong. Raise your hand if that’s what you think. Okay, now I didn’t bash AEW, I wouldn’t bash AEW and it seems to me by far, the worst part about AEW and I hope this quote gets picked up, is the fans on IWC. The fans are so ignorant." H/T:[WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

Ad

Rob Van Dam recently had a conversation with AEW CEO Tony Khan

In the same episode, former WWE Champion RVD revealed that he had a conversation with Tony Khan and has a great relationship with the All Elite Honcho. He slammed the fans for sharing misinformation and called them dumb.

“And by the way I didn’t quit AEW… I had a single, standalone per match contract each time. In fact I did talk to Tony recently. We have a great relationship, We have a great relationship and the AEW fans that don't understand it, it's because you're dumb and you don't know how dumb you are." (H/T - Wrestling Writing)

We will have to wait and see if Rob Van Dam shows up on All Elite Wrestling programming later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More