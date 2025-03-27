Former WWE Champion might NEVER appear for AEW again due to Jon Moxley: "The inmates are running the prison"

A WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he might not want to associate with AEW because of a recent spot featuring the World Champion, Jon Moxley. The legend has wrestled a number of matches in Tony Khan's promotion.

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam said he might not be associated with AEW going forward due to the viral Jon Moxley spot. On Dynamite last week, Moxley took a crazy bump on a spike, and the nails got impaled into his skin. The spot from the street fight has been facing massive backlash from the majority of the wrestling world.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam also gave his opinion. RVD has performed in a number of matches in AEW in 2023 and 2024, and his last match happened to be on Rampage last year.

Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam admitted that he would rather be associated with WWE than AEW due to spots like Moxley's.

“That’s not wrestling to me. Obviously, it’s sacrificing a lot for the business. I mean, that could be said about it. But the more AEW has been doing stuff like that, the more personally I feel like I would rather be associated with WWE than AEW. A couple of years ago, it was like, man, they're growing, they're trying things to get up there, and then there's a feel that the inmates are running the prison." [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Jon Moxley was confronted by his AEW Dynasty opponent

It was recently announced that Jon Moxley will be defending the AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty on April 6. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve confronted Moxley and vowed to take the title from him at the upcoming pay-per-view. The segment ended with the Death Riders retreating from the ring.

Moreover, fans have been expecting that Swerve will be the one to eventually dethrone Moxley. It remains to be seen who walks out of Dynasty 2025 as the champion.

