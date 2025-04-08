Former WWE Champion reveals he didn't quit AEW

A former WWE Champion had made a few appearances in AEW. However, after an extended absence, he ended all speculations by revealing that he did not quit the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The superstar, who became a WWE Champion in 2006, is Rob Van Dam. Mr. Monday Night made a handful of appearances in the All Elite landscape and wrestled a few matches, with his last one being in April 2024.

During the recent edition of his One-of-a-Kind podcast with RVD, Van Dam revealed that he did not quit All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he was on a per-match deal with Tony Khan's company and maintained a good relationship with him.

“And by the way I didn’t quit AEW… I had a single, standalone per match contract each time. In fact I did talk to Tony recently. We have a great relationship, We have a great relationship and the AEW fans that don't understand it, it's because you're dumb and you don't know how dumb you are." (H/T Wrestling Writing)

Furthermore, RVD called out the fans who believed that he should not be allowed in All Elite Wrestling.

“You're the same people that didn't understand how I could come to AEW when I cleverly came up with that term, ‘All Petite Wrestling’. During that summer people were like, ‘Oh no, what? He's going there? He shouldn't be allowed in! This blows my simple brain!’" (H/T Wrestling Writing)

Rob Van Dam made his return to WWE after the end of his last AEW tenure

Rob Van Dam's last match in All Elite Wrestling was a "High Flying 4/20" four-way elimination match. The WWE legend picked up the win over Isiah Kassidy, Komander, and Lee Johnson in a spectacular showdown.

Later that month, he made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2024. Van Dam announced the fourth-round draft picks for the blue brand. Following that, he made more appearances for WWE NXT and was a highlight for the developmental territory.

While he is no longer under contract with Tony Khan's promotion, it remains to be seen if he can make more in-ring appearances for them in the future.

