Injured AEW star provides a major health update

AEW faction The Don Callis Family is perhaps the most dominant group in all of wrestling. Led and managed by veteran Don Callis, this stable consists of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Hechicero, Trent Beretta, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Kazuchika Okada. Former FTW Champion Brian Cage is currently out of action due to a serious leg injury. He reportedly tore his quadriceps during an independent show that took place earlier this year in April. He is not going to return to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. However, his recovery is going well. The Machine has been documenting his recovery journey on Instagram. But he hadn't provided an update for a long time. Yesterday, he finally posted a positive update, showing that his leg is returning to normal. &quot;People have been asking about my recovery as I haven't posted much, and we where kind of at a stand still for a while, but we finally turned the page. Here's a group of pix and videos over last week of my leg finally back to progressing and firing well! Here we go!&quot; wrote the AEW star. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Brian Cage will star in the upcoming Steven Spielberg film Steven Spielberg is one of the most accomplished film directors in history. He has won the Academy Award three times, the Golden Globe Awards four times, and the BAFTA Awards three times. Interestingly, former AEW star Brian Cage will feature in his next film. In a recent conversation with The Magic of Wrestling, The Machine recalled how former WWE star Chavo Guerrero contacted him to inform him that Spielberg was interested in working with him. &quot;I get an email: ‘Hey, I just sat down and watched all your stuff with the director. He absolutely loves you. He thinks you’re perfect. He knows everything about you—your look, your charisma, your personality. He wants to offer you the role.’&quot; said Cage. H/T: [SE Scoops] It remains to be seen what the future holds for the California native. Hopefully, he has a future in Hollywood.