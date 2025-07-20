41-year-old AEW star gives himself a unique new name

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:49 GMT
The star was last seen on AEW TV in March [ mage from AEW
The star was last seen on AEW TV in March [Image from AEW on YouTube]

A major AEW star who is currently on hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion took to social media today to give himself a new nickname.

The star behind the nickname is Brian Cage, who's been out of action due to multiple injuries. The 41-year-old, last seen on All Elite Wrestling TV on an episode of AEW Collision in March, has undergone two knee surgeries in his time away from the promotion. The former FTW champion was even set to return to the company at AEW All In, but the multiple injuries and surgeries reportedly derailed those plans.

Recently, a fan took to X and posted a video to unveil an action figure of Brian Cage. The Machine responded to the post and gave himself an intriguing new nickname in the process.

"Swolverine....you don't really want it," Cage wrote on X.

It is worth noting that before his injuries, Cage was being booked as a rising star in the Jacksonville-based promotion and was aligned with Don Callis. Cage had also earlier confirmed in an interview that he was happy being part of the Tony Khan-led promotion. Despite the recent setbacks, it doesn't seem like Cage will leave All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

AEW's Brian Cage recently also revealed another Brock Lesnar-inspired nickname

Brian Cage has one of the best physiques in pro wrestling today. So naturally, he was compared to other big and ripped guys in the industry, including one Brock Lesnar. The Machine recently revealed that during his time at Lucha Libre promotions like AAA and Lucha Underground, he was given the nickname of "Lucha Lesnar."

"Forgotten nickname. When I was destroying luchadors in AAA and Lucha Underground. #luchalesnar," Brian Cage wrote.

Apart from his physique, Cage is also known to be explosive in the ring like Brock Lesnar, further substantiating the comparisons between the two.

