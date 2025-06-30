AEW star reveals major Brock Lesnar-inspired nickname

A current AEW star recently disclosed one of his nicknames, which was inspired by WWE legend Brock Lesnar. The talent also shared a throwback clip to explain the story behind the moniker.

Brock Lesnar once inspired AEW star Brian Cage to give himself a nickname. The 41-year-old star has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 and is a former FTW Champion. Cage started wrestling in 2005 and has competed for several independent wrestling promotions throughout his career.

Brian Cage recently recalled his time in lucha libre wrestling promotions such as AAA and Lucha Underground. Cage shared a clip in which he was seen destroying fellow wrestlers. The Machine also revealed that his nickname at that time was Lucha Lesnar. The moniker was definitely inspired by the former WWE and UFC champion.

"Forgotten nickname. When I was destroying luchadors in AAA and Lucha Underground. #luchalesnar," Brian Cage wrote.

AEW star once responded to the idea of facing Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been away from pro wrestling since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Fans have been anticipating The Beast Incarnate's return for quite some time now. However, there has been no official announcement about his potential comeback.

AEW star Brian Cage recently performed an F5-like move, which is Lesnar's finisher, on an episode of Collision. A fan on X noticed Cage performing the F5 and claimed that he performed the maneuver better than Lesnar. The fan also reflected on the possibility of The Beast heading to AEW and facing The Machine.

Cage responded to the idea, claiming that he performed the F5 better than everyone and teasing a match with Lesnar.

"Better than most...well to be fitting with catch phrase, better than everybody," Cage wrote on X.

Only time will tell if and when the multi-time world champion will return to the squared circle.

