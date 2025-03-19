Major star responds to the idea of facing Brock Lesnar in AEW

Following SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television. His future in WWE remains uncertain as of now due to the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

That said, Brian Cage recently commented on facing The Beast in AEW. He and his Murder Machines tag team partner, Lance Archer, defeated Bryce Saturn, El Fatal, Matt Vandagriff, and Sonico in a four-on-two Handicap Match on Collision last week.

At one point during the match, The Machine used Lesnar's signature move, the F5, on AEW enhancement talent Matt Vandagriff. A fan on X reacted to the clip, stating that the All Elite star executes the F5 better than The Beast Incarnate himself. He then pitched a match idea, stating that Cage vs. Lesnar would be awesome to watch.

"Love it when The Machine, @briancagegmsi, does the F5; he does it better than the Beast Brock Lesnar; it would be something if he went to #AEW, it would be #MachineVsBeast!" a fan wrote.

Brian responded to the idea and wrote:

"Better than most... well, to be fitting with catch phrase, better than everybody!"

Brian Cage has expressed interest in facing Brock Lesnar before

In June 2024, Brian Cage took to his X account and asked fans if they would like to see him face The Cleaner Kenny Omega or The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

A fan replied he wanted to see The Machine go one-on-one with the former WWE Champion. The former ROH World Television Champion responded that he would like to lock horns with the 2002 version of The Beast.

"2002 Brock would be so much fun," he replied.

Lesnar arrived in WWE in 2000. He spent two years in Ohio Valley Wrestling before making his televised debut in 2002. He made his debut as a heel with his manager, Paul Heyman, and was dubbed The Next Big Thing.

