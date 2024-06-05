40-year-old AEW star seemingly open to blockbuster match against Brock Lesnar

A 40-year-old AEW is seemingly open to having a blockbuster match against Brock Lesnar. The star being discussed is Brian Cage.

The 40-year-old star became All Elite in 2020. Before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, Cage wrestled under a bunch of promotions like Lucha Underground, AAA, TNA (fka Impact Wrestling), and other independent circuits. He also performs in ROH.

Brian Cage recently posted a tweet asking fans whether they would like to see him face Kenny Omega or Brock Lesnar inside the squared circle. A fan reacted, saying that they want to see him lock horns with The Beast Incarnate.

While replying to the fan, the former FTW Champion seemingly expressed his interest in going head-to-head with the former WWE Champion.

"2002 Brock would be so much fun," he replied.

Brian Cage is staying with AEW

According to reports released in April 2024, Brian Cage signed a new and lengthy contract with Tony Khan's company. He confirmed the reports on a recent episode of the Lightweight podcast. Cage mentioned that he has six more years left on his current deal.

"I don't see myself going anywhere else. With how long I've been there and how long my contract is for and everything else, it makes sense to stay put and I'm happy with that," he said.

He added:

"It was a little bit of everything, including bonuses. Like a DVD bonus menu. I basically talked to him, we went back and forth until I felt like, 'that's as far as I'm going to go,' and then tag him in to add anything onto it. I felt like I got a little bit of everything with him."

Brian is happy with his time in AEW and is planning to stay in the Jacksonville-based promotion for a long time. He has also been getting decent screen time in the company.

His last match was at the June 1 edition of AEW Collison, where he teamed up with Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona to defeat Danny Rose, KM, and Ricky Gee.

