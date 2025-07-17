Former WWE star provides a huge update on his injury amid extended AEW absence

A former WWE star, who currently plies his trade in AEW, has given a major update amid his absence from the Tony Khan-led promotion due to an injury.

Brian Cage was last seen on AEW television on the March 22, 2025, episode of Collision, where he competed in a six-man tag team match. Later that month, it was reported that The Machine would take some time off from the squared circle after he suffered torn quadriceps at an independent show. The former FTW Champion has since undergone two knee surgeries.

Recently, on The Magic of Wrestling, Cage addressed how his injury and the surgery required derailed potential plans for him to make it to All In.

"My right knee has been bothering me forever. I mean, we're probably talking 18 months. I've been postponing it because any athlete, not just wrestlers, never wants to take time off, obviously. So, the goal was, 'Alright, I'm gonna get through All In,' and then this week is when I was technically looking at getting this knee set for surgery to take care of that," he said.

He continued:

"Unfortunately, I tore this knee at the end of March, and I had to wait a couple of weeks to get surgery on it... I knew I could come back pretty quick, but I was like, 'I don't want to come back and then still have the right knee be an issue and then try to find time for that.' If I'm just out for several months, now I've got to try and find time to go get the right knee fixed. I go, 'You know what? It's going to s**k, but let's just do it now."' [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]

AEW star Brian Cage has a Brock Lesnar-inspired nickname

During his time in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Lucha Underground, Brian Cage went by a moniker that was inspired by former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Last month, The Machine took to X to share a clip from his days in the Lucha Libre promotions and recalled that he was called Lucha Lesnar.

"Forgotten nickname. When I was destroying luchadors in AAA and Lucha Underground. #luchalesnar," Brian Cage wrote.

Brian Cage is known for having one of the most impressive physiques in pro wrestling, and his explosive style is often compared to that of Brock Lesnar's. It will be interesting to see when he returns to AEW TV.

