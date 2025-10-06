Tony Khan gives an update on top AEW champion amid injury concern

The AEW President, Tony Khan provided an update on the current champion amid ongoing injury concerns ahead of Dynamite. The star is set for a major tag team match on Tuesday.

The AEW World Tag Team Champion, Bandido is surrounded by injury concerns ahead of Dynamite: Title Tuesday. The masked star is slated to team with Brody King for a tag encounter against Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family this Tuesday. However, Bandido's status for the match was obscure as he suffered an injury at a recent CMLL event.

Taking to X recently, Brody King called out his tag team partner, urging him to tape his shoulder back together for their tag bout on Dynamite. Interestingly, Tony Khan reacted to Brody King's message on X by providing an update that he talked to Bandido, and the masked star will wrestle this Tuesday:

"I talked to him this morning! He said that he wants to power through it + wrestle on Tuesday!" Tony wrote

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @Brodyxking I talked to him this morning! He said that he wants to power through it + wrestle on Tuesday!

Brodido won the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door 2025 and have been the fighting champions ever since. After multiple successful defenses, the duo will take on Okada and Takeshita in a title eliminator match this Tuesday.

Tony Khan sent a message ahead of a massive AEW week

This week, AEW Dynamite will be on Tuesday instead of Wednesday, live from Jacksonville, Florida. Collision: Homecoming on Saturday will also take place in Jacksonville. Taking to X, Tony Khan shared the card for both Dynamite and Collision this week and said it feels like a PPV week:

"It feels like a PPV week here in Jacksonville, FL @dailysplace! AEW Homecoming THIS WEEK! Don’t miss Saturday #AEWCollision Homecoming on both TNT + @SportsonMax THIS SATURDAY! + TITLE TUESDAY THIS WEEK 48 hours from NOW That’s right: TUESDAY Dynamite! #AEWDynamite THIS TUESDAY!" Tony wrote.

Multiple big matches have been announced for Dynamite: Title Tuesday, as well as Collision: Homecoming. It remains to be seen what transpires in the special week.

