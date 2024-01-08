41-year-old star says he’ll retire after his AEW stint

An AEW star has revealed that he will retire when his stint with the company ends in what was seen as a shocking announcement by many fans. The name in question is none other than 41-year old AEW star Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi suffered a host of injuries to his leg and ankle that saw him injure multiple ligaments in the main event of NOAH in a match against Naomichi Marufuji. Ibushi was barely able to stand on his two feet after the bout in worrying scenes after his bout at NOAH 'The New Year' 2024.

A fan wrote on Twitter urging fellow fans to not give up on the Japanese star and that he would come back. To that, the AEW star replied giving hope that he will come back, but at the same time, Ibushi said that he will retire after his stint with All Elite Wrestling.

“Thank you. I will never betray anyone who follows me. But retirement is real. When AEW ends, it will end in Japan,” he tweeted.

This news has hit his fans like a ton of bricks and many of them are sad that Ibushi’s time in the ring would be coming to an end. It will be interesting to see what happens in the future for the Japanese star and what Tony Khan makes of it.

AEW star Kota Ibushi gives update on his injury status

After suffering a horrible injury in his match against Naomichi Marufuji, many fans expected the worst with Kota Ibushi.

Those fears turned out to be true after the star himself took to Twitter to confirm the injuries and that he was going to have surgery on his right ankle.

“Sorry for the late contact. I'm sure Mr. NOAH will give you more details, but I would like to inform you that the inside of my left ankle was quite a mess, so I decided to have surgery on the right ligament. I think there will be a release soon. I'm really, really sorry,” he tweeted.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Kota Ibushi a speedy recovery and a swift return to the ring.

