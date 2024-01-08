Unfortunate update on top AEW star

Unfortunate news regarding a certain top AEW star has just surfaced. This would be the diagnosis for their recent injury during in-ring competition. The star in question is Kota Ibushi.

The Golden Star recently competed at the NOAH The New Year event against Naomichi Marufuji. He suffered an injury to his right ankle but continued with the match. Despite getting the victory, he could not stand on his own after, and had to be rushed immediately to the hospital. He then revealed that he would need to get surgery on his ankle.

Pro-Wrestling NOAH recently released an official statement and revealed the diagnosis of Kota Ibushi's injury. They revealed he had a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury.

"Kota Ibushi, who sustained an injury at Pro Wrestling NOAH's Ariake Arena event on January 2nd, has been diagnosed with a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury as a result of a more thorough examination than his initial diagnosis."

He was also competing with an injury already to his left leg, and they will go through another detailed examination for that.

"Ibushi is scheduled to undergo another detailed examination of his left leg and to concentrate on treatment. We will inform you of his progress as soon as we know more. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause our fans and other concerned parties as we ask for their cooperation & understanding in light of the situation. Thank you very much." [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Kota Ibushi reveals he contemplated retirement after previous injury

Unfortunately, AEW star Kota Ibushi has sustained another injury that could put him out of action for an extended period, especially due to the need for surgery for this injury.

Almost a month ago, in an interview with Pro-Wrestling NOAH, he talked about his injury in 2021, which he suffered during the G1 Climax Finals against Kazuchika Okada. He revealed that after sustaining this injury, he had contemplated retirement, as it had lasting effects on his body overall.

“(I thought about retiring because) my shoulder injury was the biggest thing. I can’t move as much as in the past, as everyone wants me to. I have to use different techniques there,” he said.

He revealed that despite him possibly making changes to accommodate his body's demands, he felt that it would not be the same as what people would want to see.

“Of course, with my career, I can change things by doing different things, but if someone says, ‘That’s not what we want to see,’ then that’s the end of me,” he signed off. [h/t wrestletalk.com]

Ibushi signed with AEW back in November 2023, and he will be another one of their stars who will have to miss action due to injury. He joins the likes of Kenny Omega, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and others who are currently sidelined due to various injuries.

We hope for a speedy recovery for the AEW star.

