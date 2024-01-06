AEW star to undergo surgery after career-threatening injury

A certain AEW star has just revealed that they would be undergoing surgery following an injury that they sustained recently. This would be top Japanese star Kota Ibushi.

The Golden Star was present at the Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year 2024 event at the Ariake Arena earlier this week. During a bout, upon doing a Moonsault, he had an ugly landing on his ankle, injuring it in the process. This was his second injured ankle, as his other one was also not at 100% heading into the match.

Kota Ibushi issued a statement today as he revealed that after the diagnosis, he decided to have surgery on his ankles. He also revealed that an official statement may be released by Pro Wrestling NOAH soon. This would subsequently put him out of action for an extended period.

A rough translation can be seen below.

"Sorry for the late contact. I'm sure Mr. NOAH will give you more details, but I would like to inform you that the inside of my left ankle was quite a mess, so I decided to have surgery on the right ligament. I think there will be a release soon. I'm really, really sorry."

AEW star Kota Ibushi apologizes after injury

AEW star Kota Ibushi broke his silence following the ankle injuries he suffered at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year 2024 event. He was working even after both his ankles were injured and was still able to score the win, but his performance was seemingly lackluster as he was incapacitated.

The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his match, saying that the promotion would release information soon about his status, and the possible actions moving forward. He then apologized to his fans about the events, taking responsibility for the injuries he sustained.

A rough translation of his tweet can be seen below.

"I was scammed by a place called C5 Clinic, which is spread all over the country, as I mentioned before. Take care of yourself, please. I think NOAH will release information about my surgery, fractures and dislocations, etc. I'm sorry for the game, everyone. It's all my fault."

Ibushi could miss an extended period of time, as he would need to recuperate from his injury, and it remains to be seen what the timeline of his return would be.

We hope for a speedy recovery for Kota Ibushi.

What are your thoughts on Ibushi's injuries and his performance even after that?