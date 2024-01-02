BREAKING: AEW star rushed to the hospital

An AEW star was rushed to the hospital after his match at Pro Wrestling NOAH's THE NEW YEAR 2024 event at the Ariake Arena on January 2.

The star in question is none other than Kota Ibushi. He competed in the main event of the abovementioned show against Naomichi Marufuji. The match was barbaric, and Ibushi picked up a hard-fought victory after over 30 minutes.

Despite emerging victorious, the AEW star was taken to a hospital after the match because he hurt both his ankles. It was revealed that Ibushi walked to the waiting room on his own but was said to be in severe pain. The medical team called for an ambulance immediately after the former champion reached backstage.

Pro Wrestling NOAH's Director Arihiro Takeda revealed that they currently don't know any details about Ibushi's medical condition:

"We won't know the details until after receiving a diagnosis at the hospital," he said.

Kota Ibushi is one of the top names in professional wrestling and a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The Golden Star signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling in November 2023 and has already had many incredible matches in the company. However, the unfortunate injury may prevent Ibushi from competing inside the squared circle in the coming months.

