AEW Star reacts to rumors he is dating Lizzo

AEW wrestlers, like most celebrities, are pretty cautious about their personal lives. Fans rarely find out about their relationship status unless they announce something, either in the ring or make a post on social media.

As a result, several rumors about their personal lives circulate, and wrestlers rarely respond to those gossip. That's exactly what happened when AEW star Kota Ibushi was rumored to be dating the American rapper Lizzo, the Grammy Award winner. Ibushi, who was as perplexed as the fans, finally answered with a confused question on Twitter.

"Sorry for being so ignorant. What is she doing? wrestling?" he posted

The tweet could have several meanings, so let's just say that the Ibushi-Lizzo rumors are just that for the moment - rumors.

On the professional front, Ibushi has a stellar career and has competed for big promotions such as NJPW, Dragon Door, WWE, and AEW.

AEW Wrestlers typically marry within the squared circle

Wrestling is a hectic profession, with the talent being on the road for months together. There are several examples where they decide on a life partner who understands their world - and who better than someone from the same industry?

For example, wrestler Tay Melo has settled down with Sammy Guevara, and the two recently welcomed their first child. Jon Moxley is married to Renee Paquette, who works with the Tony Khan-owned company as a backstage interviewer and announcer. The two met while working for WWE.

In WWE, Seth Rollins is married to Becky Lynch, and both are professional wrestlers. In a unique case of love crossing the bounds of wrestling promotions, Andrade El Idolo, the AEW star, is married to WWE's Charlotte Flair. Idolo is one of the front-runners in the newly-formed Continental Classic Championship Tournament.

Probably the most famous wrestling fraternity pairing before this was Triple H, who married Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of Vince McMahon. Stephanie has had an on-screen as well as a behind-the-screen role in the Stamford-based company. Vince McMahon was notorious for getting his family involved in feuds. During the Attitude era, his wife, Linda McMahon, was involved in several angles and had an on-screen role for a while.

