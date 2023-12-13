Alexa Bliss, Carmella and more react to heartwarming personal update from former WWE Superstar

Several wrestling personalities, such as Alexa Bliss and Carmella, reacted to an uplifting personal update from a former WWE superstar.

Tay Melo, known as Tay Conti in WWE, recently welcomed her first child into the world alongside her husband, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara. The couple married in Orlando last year before announcing that they were expecting at Double or Nothing in May.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Melo shared an image of herself holding their daughter, Luna. She's still in awe and disbelief that she's a mother after giving birth on November 28.

"I still can't believe I made her!!!!" Melo wrote.

Several wrestling stars – such as Alexa Bliss and Carmella, who also became first-time mothers last month – liked Tay Melo's post. Sammy Guevara even commented on his wife's post, praising her as an incredible mother.

These wrestling stars reacted to Tay Melo's post.

Some of the comments on Melo's post.

Tay Melo was signed to WWE from 2016 to 2020, mainly performing on NXT. She was released as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts and went on to sign with AEW. She was named the Wrestling Observer's Most Improved Wrestler in her first year with AEW.

Several current and former WWE stars became mothers this year

In addition to Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Tay Melo, several wrestling stars also became mothers in 2023. Kelly Kelly gave birth to twins Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie on September 10. She's been married to bodybuilder Joe Coba since May 2020.

Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce, welcomed her son Austin Jay with fellow WWE alum Tye Dillinger (AEW's Shawn Spears) on January 17. The couple have been together since their NXT days and were married in August 2019.

Alexa Bliss' contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of 2023, but a few months are expected to be added to her deal for missing time. She could also return next year, as per Bleacher Report. Carmella, on the other hand, has expressed her interest in returning to the ring once she's ready.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you to see Alexa Bliss and Carmella return next year? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.