Top AEW star issues an apology

A top AEW star recently apologized to the fans after his match at the Pro Wrestling NOAH's The NEW YEAR 2024 event at the Ariake Arena on January 2.

The star in question is none other than Kota Ibushi who competed against Naomichi Marufuji in the main event of the Pro Wrestling NOAH show. Despite emerging victorious in a 30-minute battle, Ibushi's performance was not up to the mark due to suffering injuries in his both ankles at the start of his match.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter to share the following message with the fans:

"I was scammed by a place called C5 Clinic, which is spread all over the country, as I mentioned before. Take care of yourself, please. I think NOAH will release information about my surgery, fractures and dislocations, etc. I'm sorry for the game, everyone. It's all my fault."

AEW star Kota Ibushi recently spoke about his injuries

The recent injury of Kota Ibushi was not surprising as The Golden Star has been very open about the major injuries he's been dealing with as of late.

Ibushi recently shared how the shoulder injury he suffered in 2021 has played a major part in changing up his wrestling style:

"My shoulder injury was the biggest thing. I can’t move as much as in the past, as everyone wants me to. I have to use different techniques there," (Ibushi stated to Pro Wrestling NOAH).

The AEW star also shared his concern about the fans possibly forgetting about him after his recent performances:

"Of course with my career, I can change things by doing different things, but if someone says ‘That’s not what we want to see,’ then that’s the end of me." (via Pro Wrestling NOAH).

