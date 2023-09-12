42-year-old former WWE star could take control of AEW from Tony Khan, says Dutch Mantell

AEW President Tony Khan seems to have a gigantic task of reigning in his roster, and some believe he could step down, especially after making it known that Bryan Danielson could run things in his stead. In light of this, Dutch Mantell explained why this would be a good move.

The American Dragon notably made his AEW debut on the same night as Adam Cole. Since then, both men have become integral names in the promotion, but Danielson has especially.

In a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran speculated who could fill the void Tony Khan would leave if he decided to step down from the promotion.

"I would say the first one in line is Bryan Danielson. Because I think Tony made a statement that he would be a good person for the job, understands it, level-headed, and he does things for the good of the business not to advance himself that much, and I’d say it’s a good choice."

Other than Bryan Danielson, Dutch Mantell also speculated that perhaps Jeff Jarrett could instead take the reigns if The American Dragon doesn't.

Dutch Mantell believes that The Elite could never run AEW

The Elite have notably been criticized by some online, especially after it was revealed that they refused to meet with CM Punk. Many believe that this means the men will ultimately not be able to handle running the promotion, and Mantell agrees.

Later in the same podcast episode, Dutch Mantell explained why he believes The Elite won't be able to take over AEW.

"I don’t think the Bucks or Omega and Adam Page – no, they can’t book. They have no experience booking. Anybody can book, but can you make it interesting and tie it together for weeks and weeks and weeks?"

At this stage, Tony Khan is still in charge of booking Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and Ring of Honor. On top of this, he has duties in American Football and Premier League Soccer, which many believe is too much for one person to handle.

