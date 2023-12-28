42-year-old megastar says he jacked up his neck while performing Randy Orton’s RKO

A popular name recently shared that Randy Orton's RKO was not as easy as it looked, as he once hurt his neck when he attempted the maneuver. This would be the popular actor Stephen Amell.

The Green Arrow actor has appeared in a wrestling ring multiple times, with the first being his infamous tag team match with Neville at SummerSlam, as they took on King Barrett and Stardust. Two years later, after having developed a good friendship with Cody Rhodes following their WWE encounter, he was invited to appear in an episode of ROH and at the first All-In event.

During a virtual signing with Highspots Sign-It-Live, Stephen Amell talked about the time he attempted Randy Orton's RKO during his ROH debut, which was a 5 on-4 handicap match between Amell and the Bullet Club, against SCU with Flip Gordon. He used it on Christopher Daniels but ended up hurting his neck.

"We did that match in San Antonio, Texas," Amell said. "I was with Kenny and the Bucks and Cody, I think Hangman was there as well, and Scurll, Marty. And of course, we were up against CD, who I ended up wrestling at All In. They called me into the ring, and I had to give an RKO to either CD or... I think it was CD. And I jacked my neck up so bad."

He even talked about asking his tag team partners if he looked okay because the move hurt him. He advised others to practice the move before attempting it because it did not go well for him.

"I came back to the side of the ring, and I looked at either Matt or Nick, I can't remember. I go 'Guys, is there steam coming off of my ears?' 'No, why?' 'Because it feels like there's steam coming off of my ears.' I jacked myself up. Practice the RKO, I think is the most important thing." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Randy Orton had another highlight at WWE MSG last night

Randy Orton's RKOs have been a much anticipated move during his matches, as he has always been creative with the timing of their execution. His unexpected timing of using the move was what made him and the move popular.

At the WWE MSG live event last night, during his tag team match with AJ Styles against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, he hit the move out of nowhere once more.

At a point in the match, Waller hit Styles with a kick to the face and was about to attempt his Rolling Thunder Stunner to Randy Orton who was positioned perfectly in the center of the ring. Little did he know that he too was positioned perfectly, as The Apex Predator countered with an RKO, which gave them the win.

A clip of this moment can be found below.

Randy Orton's influence worldwide for his infamous RKO has got to so many people, as the RKO is arguably one of the most well-known moves in wrestling. But as Stephen Amell has advised, it may be best to practice this first.

