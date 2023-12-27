WATCH: Randy Orton saves 46-year-old WWE Superstar at recent live event

At the WWE Baltimore Live Event, Randy Orton came to the aid of AJ Styles and teamed up with The Phenomenal One.

Styles recently made his return to WWE and assisted Orton and LA Knight during their brawl with The Bloodline. However, moments later, Styles proceeded to attack Knight and established his new darker persona.

Styles was scheduled to face Austin Theory at the live event in Baltimore. The match was eventually changed to a tag team after Orton saved Styles from Theory and Grayson Waller.

The Viper also secured the victory for his team after hitting Waller with an RKO.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced a Triple Threat Match between Orton, Styles, and Knight. The match will decide the next #1 contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

All three men have been gunning for The Tribal Chief. Following Orton's return at Survivor Series: WarGames, he even confronted The Bloodline and defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match.

Meanwhile, Styles was sidelined for months, courtesy a brutal attack by Jimmy and Solo Sikoa. Lastly, Knight suffered a controversial loss to Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.

