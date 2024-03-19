43-year-old personally reached out to WWE after leaving AEW; says he joined the company for his family

Despite AEW's recent push for several top free agents, the company recently lost one of its foundational stars to WWE. That would be 43-year-old Shawn Spears, who recently opened up about leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Spears joined AEW in 2019, making his debut at the company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. He would go on to find limited success, joining several factions and portraying himself as 'The Chairman.'

After Spears' contract expired at the end of last year, he returned to WWE, appearing in NXT in late February. Speaking to Fightful Select, the former AEW star said rejoining the Stamford-based company was the best decision for himself and his family.

The former Chairman called his split with All Elite Wrestling "amicable" and expressed the importance of maintaining a good relationship. Spears also touched on his high regard for professional wrestling, noting that the "professional" part is paramount. The 43-year-old star claimed that returning to WWE was important to him, and when the opportunity to join NXT came up, he seized it.

Spears' WWE return marks his third stint with the company. He previously competed there in the late 2000s and again from 2013 to 2019.

Former AEW star Shawn Spears wanted to return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024

Shawn Spears made his triumphant return to WWE on the February 27 episode of NXT. However, he initially wanted to make his comeback in this year's Royal Rumble.

Speaking to Fightful Select, the former Chairman revealed that he'd pitched the Stamford-based company on a surprise return during the traditional 30-man battle royal. Unfortunately, his idea was turned down, as WWE had already finalized this year's Rumble plans by that point.

Spears, as Tye Dillinger, made a memorable main roster appearance in the 2017 Royal Rumble, which garnered a huge reaction from the crowd. Although he wasn't able to repeat the scenario at this year's event, he managed to get a big pop when he showed up in NXT.