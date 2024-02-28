Backstage details on 43-year-old star’s AEW exit after WWE return - Reports

Reports have surfaced revealing that a certain AEW star opted out of his contract. He was granted an early release before returning to WWE on this week's episode of NXT.

Shawn Spears made his surprise return to the White and Gold Brand after announcing his All Elite departure in December 2023. He was able to keep his "The Chairman" gimmick from Tony Khan's promotion and his in-ring name. His arrival has been teased for a few weeks, and he made his presence known tonight, attacking Ridge Holland.

Fightful Select has now revealed that Shawn Spears was let out of his deal with AEW early by the promotion. It was not disclosed whether he went away to make his move back to the Triple H-led promotion official or if he just intended to become a free agent.

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels reportedly played a part in keeping the AEW star's return to WWE a secret

Fightful Select also reported on how Shawn Spears' return segment was executed. During the show, the lights went out, and a man in a hood abruptly interrupted Ridge Holland's promo, attacking him with a steel chair. He then removed the hood to reveal his identity.

It was reported that few people backstage knew of his return, including Holland. Shawn Michaels stood in place of Spears as they were rehearsing the segment. It was also revealed that Spears' signing with WWE happened even before the teasers of his arrival aired.

Expand Tweet

Things will be different this time, as it won't be the Perfect 10 who will be in NXT, but a more aggressive and unhinged version of The Chairman.

What are your thoughts on his return? Let us know in the comments section below.