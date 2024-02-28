Major WWE name shockingly returns to the company

A big return happened on the latest episode of WWE NXT. For several weeks now, a vignette has been airing on the show, hyping up a debut or return.

Some fans were speculating that former NJPW wrestler Kazuchika Okada was behind the videos. However, on NXT this week, it was revealed to be Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger.

After requesting his release, the 43-year-old star parted ways with WWE back in 2019. He signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he spent most of his run as a heel and was given the nickname "The Chairman."

He is also married to former superstar Cassie Lee, who was formerly known as Peyton Royce. In December last year, Shawn Spears announced that he would leave All Elite Wrestling. He is the latest name to make the jump from AEW to WWE.

Expand Tweet

On NXT this week, Ridge Holland cut a promo in the ring where he spoke about what he's done in the past.

Suddenly, the lights in the arena went out, and the video with cryptic messages played again. Then, a voice came through the PA system, and Shawn Spears attacked Holland with a steel chair from behind, revealing himself as the mystery person behind the vignettes.

What are your thoughts on Shawn Spears' return? Sound off in the comments section below!