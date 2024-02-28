Shawn Michaels' huge role hours before Shawn Spears' shocking WWE return; details on when the deal was signed - Reports

Shawn Michaels reportedly had a huge role to play before Shawn Spears' shocking return.

For weeks, the NXT Universe was left puzzled as to who was behind the mysterious "three faces" vignettes that would air every week. There were many names thrown around such as Kazuchika Okada given that the vignettes used a bit of Japanese proverbs. However, on tonight's edition of WWE NXT, fans finally learned who was behind the vignettes.

As Ridge Holland delivered a promo in the ring, the lights went out. When they came back on, a person dressed in a hoodie assaulted the former SmackDown star from behind. This person was none other than Shawn Spears.

Fightful Select is now confirming that Spears' return was kept a secret from other talent and he was not listed on any of the internal documents. In fact, Shawn Michaels had stepped in Spears' shoes and rehearsed with Holland before the show. A source also mentioned that Spears signed a deal with WWE sometime before the first "three faces" vignettes even began to air.

It will be interesting to see how Spears is booked during his second run in WWE after this shocking return.

