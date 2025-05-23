43-year-old star provides huge injury update ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

An AEW veteran has provided a huge health update. This comes days before Double or Nothing on May 25.
Eddie Kingston was on top of the world, holding the AEW Continental Championship, the ROH World Championship, and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at one point. However, things came crashing down for the 43-year-old last year at NJPW Strong Resurgence when he defended his title in a No Rope Last Man Standing Match against Gabe Kidd.
Kingston suffered a serious injury during the bout that took him out of action for several months. He spent the last several months recovering from this injury, and it was reported that he was close to making his return. However, that no longer seems to be the case.
Eddie Kingston told PWInsider that he had started doing some physical therapy and was feeling better mentally. However, he was not yet ready to return to the ring, but felt that the ball was moving in the right direction.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
"I am not there. I have started running in the ring. I am still doing physical therapy and I am mentally better. Yet again, as people know, it's a struggle, but being able to be in the ring again and work out with PT and working out with Cezar [Bononi] is helping my mental health, let alone my body. I can finally feel the ball is moving in the right direction." [H/T PWInsider]
AEW star has been working out with Cezar Bononi
It's been a year since Eddie Kingston suffered a torn ACL, broken leg, and torn meniscus during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024. Since then, he has been working hard to make his comeback and has been training with former WWE star Cezar Bononi.
Bononi recently took to Instagram to share that Eddie Kingston had been in the gym and working out for his in-ring return. He also shared photos with the former AEW Continental champion.
You can check out his post below:
It will be interesting to see when Eddie Kingston finally makes his AEW in-ring return.