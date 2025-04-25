  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former WWE star helping Eddie Kingston train for much-awaited AEW return

Former WWE star helping Eddie Kingston train for much-awaited AEW return

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Apr 25, 2025 15:45 GMT
Eddie Kingston is one of the top names in AEW [image source: AEW Facebook]
Eddie Kingston is one of the top names in AEW [image source: AEW Facebook]

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has been out of action since last year. The veteran has been training for his return, and former WWE star Cezar Bononi is helping him with his comeback.

Ad

Eddie Kingston has been out of competition since suffering a torn ACL, broken leg, and a torn meniscus during his match against Gabe Kidd in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The AEW star is reportedly set to return in the summer of 2025 and has been working hard to make his comeback.

On Instagram, former WWE star Cezar Bononi shared that Eddie Kingston has been in the gym working out for his in-ring return. He shared photographs of helping the Mad King from his brand new series with Kingston on YouTube.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

We will have to wait and see if Eddie Kingston makes his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling programming later this year.

Eddie Kingston has been watching Konosuke Takeshita during his AEW absence

The landscape of All Elite Wrestling has changed a lot since Eddie Kingston suffered his brutal injuries. The Mad King has been recovering and will reportedly return in the summer of 2025.

Ad

In an interview with WrestlePurists, Eddie Kingston revealed what professional wrestling content he's been watching during his recovery. Kingston said he's been keeping up with what Konosuke Takeshita is doing and will continue to watch him till he makes his return.

“I haven’t watched anything but stuff I wanna watch. I haven’t watched AEW, I haven’t watched New Japan. I’ve watched old New Japan, I’ve watched my Kings Road stuff and I’ve watched early NOAH. And that’s it, I don’t wanna watch anything new because it’s just gonna piss me off, I know it is. There’s one person I’ve been watching. Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch,” Kingston said. [H/T WrestlePurists]

We will have to wait and see if Eddie Kingston starts a program with Konosuke Takeshita after his return to AEW.

About the author
Muhammad Hamza

Muhammad Hamza

Twitter icon

Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.

Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications