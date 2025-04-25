Former WWE star helping Eddie Kingston train for much-awaited AEW return

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has been out of action since last year. The veteran has been training for his return, and former WWE star Cezar Bononi is helping him with his comeback.

Eddie Kingston has been out of competition since suffering a torn ACL, broken leg, and a torn meniscus during his match against Gabe Kidd in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The AEW star is reportedly set to return in the summer of 2025 and has been working hard to make his comeback.

On Instagram, former WWE star Cezar Bononi shared that Eddie Kingston has been in the gym working out for his in-ring return. He shared photographs of helping the Mad King from his brand new series with Kingston on YouTube.

We will have to wait and see if Eddie Kingston makes his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling programming later this year.

Eddie Kingston has been watching Konosuke Takeshita during his AEW absence

The landscape of All Elite Wrestling has changed a lot since Eddie Kingston suffered his brutal injuries. The Mad King has been recovering and will reportedly return in the summer of 2025.

In an interview with WrestlePurists, Eddie Kingston revealed what professional wrestling content he's been watching during his recovery. Kingston said he's been keeping up with what Konosuke Takeshita is doing and will continue to watch him till he makes his return.

“I haven’t watched anything but stuff I wanna watch. I haven’t watched AEW, I haven’t watched New Japan. I’ve watched old New Japan, I’ve watched my Kings Road stuff and I’ve watched early NOAH. And that’s it, I don’t wanna watch anything new because it’s just gonna piss me off, I know it is. There’s one person I’ve been watching. Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch,” Kingston said. [H/T WrestlePurists]

We will have to wait and see if Eddie Kingston starts a program with Konosuke Takeshita after his return to AEW.

