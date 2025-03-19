Major update on Eddie Kingston's AEW future after hinting at never returning again

Eddie Kingston has been out of action due to an injury. New details have come to light about his future.

Eddie Kingston was on the run of his life over a year ago. At one point, he held the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, ROH World Championship, and AEW Continental Championship simultaneously. However, his run came to a screeching halt when he suffered an injury during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence last year. It was reported that Kingston suffered a tibia fracture, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus during the match, which required surgery and a long recovery period. Since then, he has been out of action. During his time away, Kingston also teased that he may never return to AEW again. However, it looks like he is set to return to the ring again.

According to PWInsider, Eddie Kingston is expected to be cleared for his in-ring return this summer. The AEW star also issued a statement on his health, saying that he is getting better every day. He mentioned that he has been stressed out recently, as this is the longest time he has stayed away from the ring.

"It is getting better and better everyday. I was stressed out about dumb shit I can't control. So I f***** up my stomach being an asshole, but I'm trying to get better and I will get better. As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don't have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling."

Eddie Kingston reveals he has been watching Konosuke Takeshita during hiatus

Since Eddie Kingston is recovering from his injury, he has plenty of time on his hands to follow the wrestling business and keep in touch with the latest news. However, it appears that The Mad King is not interested in watching the current wrestling product.

During a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Kingston admitted that he has not watched AEW or New Japan Pro Wrestling; instead, he is watching Kings Road, early NOAH, and early NJPW. He also stated that the only person he is watching in AEW is Konosuke Takeshita:

“I haven’t watched anything but stuff I wanna watch. I haven’t watched AEW, I haven’t watched New Japan. I’ve watched old New Japan, I’ve watched my Kings Road stuff and I’ve watched early NOAH. And that’s it, I don’t wanna watch anything new because it’s just gonna piss me off, I know it is. There’s one person I’ve been watching. Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch,” Kingston said. [H/T WrestlePurists]

It will be interesting to see when Eddie Kingston will make his return to the ring.

