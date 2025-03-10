"I don't understand AEW anymore" - Former champion hints at never returning again

AEW Revolution 2025 blew many fans away with its explosive card, but a former Continental Champion was seemingly scratching his head after the acclaimed pay-per-view ended. Eddie Kingston has now spoken out about the show amid his absence and even hinted at never returning to action.

Ad

Eddie Kingston is a fan favorite in AEW, but he's been out of action since suffering a torn ACL and meniscus last May. The 43-year-old has been working hard to get back into the ring, but he may not return to All Elite Wrestling.

Most fans were thrilled with this year's Revolution PPV, which featured the bloody Hollywood Ending between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May as well as the brutal Cage Match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. However, Eddie Kingston took to Instagram today with an alarming message, claiming that he didn't understand the company anymore.

Ad

Trending

"LOVE IS THE HIGHEST ELEVATION OF UNDERSTANDING. I don't understand AEW anymore after last night. Why come back smh," Kingston wrote.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Eddie Kingston has only been interested in one AEW star lately

It seems that Eddie Kingston isn't happy about the current direction of Tony Khan's company, or at least his lack of participation in it. The Mad King has been working hard to rehab his knee, but instead of watching his current promotion's television shows, he's been absorbed with King's Road-era Japanese wrestling.

Ad

However, there is one All Elite talent he's interested in, and that's Konosuke Takeshita. In a recent interview on Wrestling with the Narrative, Kingston revealed that the Japanese phenom is the only wrestler he's been watching in All Elite Wrestling.

“I haven’t watched anything but stuff I wanna watch. I haven’t watched AEW, I haven’t watched New Japan. I’ve watched old New Japan, I’ve watched my Kings Road stuff and I’ve watched early NOAH. And that’s it, I don’t wanna watch anything new because it’s just gonna p*ss me off, I know it is. There’s one person I’ve been watching. Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch,” Kingston said.

Takeshita took the company by storm when he signed in late 2022, and he's become a centerpiece of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Although he lost the International Championship to Kenny Omega at Revolution last night, fans expect the 29-year-old to continue climbing the ladder in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback