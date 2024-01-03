44-year-old AEW star is still attention-grabbing despite being "around forever," says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Age is apparently no barrier for a veteran AEW wrestler, according to legendary journalist Bill Apter.

The veteran in question is Samoa Joe. Despite him seemingly being at the tail-end of his career, his in-ring prowess and ability on the mic are still top-notch. His recent storyline with MJF was especially captivating, which culminated in him winning the AEW World Title at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View last week.

Considering many believed that The Salt of the Earth was going to retain his title, it came as a shock to see him being knocked out by the heel. However, Bill Apter believes that the win was quite deserved, while speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted.

"I just think he is that... When I watch AEW, which is an every week thing, I find him extremely compelling yet, even though he has been around forever. He was champion is so many different places. He just has that old-school, 'I am afraid of him heel' type of thing going for him." [7:42 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Samoa Joe will do next.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.