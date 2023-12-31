MJF’s record-setting AEW World Championship reign finally comes to an end!

The end of the longest AEW World Championship title reign has just happened tonight, as MJF ended his reign at 407 days. He dropped the title to former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe.

This feud has been running for some time now, as this served as a rematch after the champion escaped Joe's clutches at Dynamite: Grand Slam three months ago.

Joe originally played himself up to be someone who could provide his support to MJF in exchange for a title shot. Friedman took it, and this all played to his hands. He made sure to gain his trust, stab him in the back, and leave him with a broken body to remember.

For tonight's match, Samoa Joe was dealing with MJF who was feeling the effects of his attack a few days ago on Dynamite. This gave him an advantage throughout the entire match.

Despite valiant efforts by the champion to fight back despite having a banged-up body, he eventually gave in after Joe locked in his Coquina Clutch. Not only did he drop his title, but this was his first singles loss in over a year, with the last one being at Double or Nothing last year against Wardlow.

A new man sits at the top of AEW in what looks to be another dominant reign ahead.

