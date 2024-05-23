44-year-old legend makes surprising AEW return on Dynamite

A 44-year-old legend made his return to AEW on the latest edition of Dynamite. The individual in question is none other than Prince Nana, the manager of Swerve Strickland.

The reigning AEW World Champion went one-on-one with Nick Wayne on the May 22, 2024, edition of Dynamite. In a rematch of their bout from last year, Swerve defeated The Prodigy with a House Call one week after Wayne busted open The New Flavor by smashing a framed family photo of the latter on his head.

Strickland was then assaulted by Killswitch after the bout as his Double or Nothing 2024 challenger Christian Cage checked on Wayne. However, the Washington-native managed to foil the former Luchasaurus, and gave chase to The Patriarch, who ran out of the Mechanics Bank Arena and attempted to drive off in a vehicle he commandeered.

However, Cage's pursuit would be thwarted by a returning Prince Nana, who made his return to the Wednesday-night flagship show for the first time since the first Dynamite of this month. Nana's interference allowed Swerve to catch up with The Instant Classic and hit a DDT on the latter on top of the vehicle Cage tried to escape in.

Nana went on to hand Strickland a chair, who seemingly intended to deliver a Con-Chair-To on Cage. However, the former TNT Champion managed to slide off of the vehicle and escape Swerve's wrath.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Christian Cage succeeds in dethroning Swerve Strickland at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.